Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE CL traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 145,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

