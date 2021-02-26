Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 13,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

