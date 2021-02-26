Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 391.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,061 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

