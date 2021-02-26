Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 176,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 431,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

