CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.12% of CME Group worth $729,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,002,000 after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.76.

CME Group stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.45. 79,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

