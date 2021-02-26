CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.30

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.30 and last traded at $178.94, with a volume of 14796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.