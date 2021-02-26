Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 6.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.71. 14,863,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,809,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 57.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

