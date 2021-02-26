Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.21

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 3876860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

