ClearPoint Neuro’s (CLPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $31.29.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
