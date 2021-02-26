Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.
Shares of CLH stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $86.97. 470,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,288. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
