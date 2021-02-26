Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $86.97. 470,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,288. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

