ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,576 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.46. 34,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

