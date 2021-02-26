ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FDX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.