ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 33,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,260. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.