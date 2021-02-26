ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $35.07 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,944 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $35,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Shares of TER traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.37. 70,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

