ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Generac worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $46,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,850. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

