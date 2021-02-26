Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 5,377,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,881. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

