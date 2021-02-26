Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Civitas has a market cap of $64,598.65 and approximately $216.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001851 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,964,533 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

