Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 324 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 281,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.