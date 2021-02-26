Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

