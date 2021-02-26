Citigroup Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $85.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 48,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

