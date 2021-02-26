Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.