Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.06 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Citi Trends has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $86.33.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

