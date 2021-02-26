Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.