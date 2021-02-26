Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head to Head Analysis

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 4 19 0 2.83 Denbury 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.05, suggesting a potential downside of 21.14%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Denbury’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.52 -$124.62 million $4.46 13.09 Denbury $1.27 billion 17.27 $216.96 million $0.40 108.58

Denbury has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41% Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Denbury on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,782 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

