Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,489,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 119,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

