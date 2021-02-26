Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ciena by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,878 shares of company stock worth $2,141,513 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

