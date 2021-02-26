CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.