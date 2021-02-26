CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $2.39 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $83,488,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RH by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

Shares of RH opened at $473.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day moving average is $416.11. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

