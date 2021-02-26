CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

