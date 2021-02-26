CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

ROP stock opened at $379.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.