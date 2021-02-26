CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

