CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

