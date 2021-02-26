CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,233 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

IYH opened at $247.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

