CIBC Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.71. 408,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.28. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

