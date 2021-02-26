CI Investments Inc. Purchases 41,976 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1,696.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

