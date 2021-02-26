CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,894 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,638 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

