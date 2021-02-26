CI Investments Inc. Purchases 12,772 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 183,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

