CI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,230 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

