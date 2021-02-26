Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

