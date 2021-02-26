Christopher Stansbury Sells 12,500 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,937,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.