Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Liza Landsman Sells 2,932 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

