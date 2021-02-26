Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $55,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 685.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,410.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,337.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

