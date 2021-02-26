Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

NYSE CPK traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

