Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.