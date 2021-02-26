Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 1,119,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,555. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

