Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

CGIFF stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

