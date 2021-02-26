Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $984.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

