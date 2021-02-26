Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $392,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.87.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

