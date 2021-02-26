Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $708,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,615 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,955. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.