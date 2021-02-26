Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.
Huntington Bancshares Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
