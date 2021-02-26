Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

